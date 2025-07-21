Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $238.87 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 213.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,083 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $238,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,533,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

