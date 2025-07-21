HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $555.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

