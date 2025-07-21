HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 818 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $196.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

