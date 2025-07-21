Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $245.55 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $689.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

