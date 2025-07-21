Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $309.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $310.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.