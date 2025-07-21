West Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $561.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.