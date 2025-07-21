Gries Financial LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $360.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

