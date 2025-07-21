Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,049,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.1% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $680,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $633.95. 238,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $633.71. The firm has a market cap of $638.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

