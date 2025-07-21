Contrasting Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Senstar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $3.43 million 0.66 -$6.99 million ($537.48) -0.01 Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.88 $2.64 million $0.19 23.21

Profitability

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences. Applied DNA Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -194.14% -66.95% -50.34% Senstar Technologies 12.00% 11.69% 8.69%

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senstar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Applied DNA Sciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

