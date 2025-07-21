Lewis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 12,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.