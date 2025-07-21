Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) vs. Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Critical Contrast

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Virgin Galactic and Safran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 1 2 1 0 2.00 Safran 0 2 2 1 2.80

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Safran.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -5,972.70% -97.17% -33.39% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Safran”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 24.66 -$346.74 million ($11.93) -0.35 Safran $30.47 billion 4.61 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

Virgin Galactic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safran.

Summary

Safran beats Virgin Galactic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

