Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Okta stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.65. 1,559,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,462. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,072. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Okta by 165.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

