Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). In a filing disclosed on June 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Okta stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Okta Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,462. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,002 shares of company stock worth $3,522,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.44.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

