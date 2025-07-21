Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – July 21st

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Super League Enterprise are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, supply or enable the hardware, software and platforms powering immersive virtual and augmented reality environments. Investing in them offers exposure to the emerging ecosystem of digital worlds—encompassing VR/AR headsets, 3D content creation, blockchain-based assets and virtual real estate—where users interact, work and play in blended physical-digital spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $172.61. 73,874,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,218,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.81.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.30. The stock had a trading volume of 995,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.37. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. 525,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77. Globant has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Shares of SLE stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,094. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.71.

