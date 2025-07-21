HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

