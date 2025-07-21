Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 21st

Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, Robinhood Markets, Block, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares in companies that generate revenue by providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers, broker-dealers and other intermediaries. Their performance is especially sensitive to changes in interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory policies, giving investors exposure to the financial sector’s risk and return dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.29 and its 200-day moving average is $251.26.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,452,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,897,844. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17,437.17. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,971,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,042,432. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of Block stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,404,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,519. Block has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,653. The company has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.39. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

