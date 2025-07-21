Best Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – July 21st

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and SEA are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves creating, producing and distributing media content—such as film studios, television networks, streaming platforms, video game developers and music labels. Their stock performance is driven by factors like box-office receipts, subscriber growth, advertising revenues and the popularity of new releases. Investors typically monitor metrics such as content pipelines, licensing agreements and shifting consumer trends to gauge future returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.86. 12,204,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,191,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $288.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,054,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,306,822. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SE stock traded down $12.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,942. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. SEA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $172.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Recommended Stories