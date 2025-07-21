Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 21st

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and related infrastructure. These typically include telecom operators rolling out 5G networks, equipment makers (such as antenna and base station suppliers), semiconductor firms producing 5G chips, and device manufacturers integrating 5G connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $52.39. 19,253,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,871,839. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,779. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,032. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

