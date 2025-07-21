HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 633 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

