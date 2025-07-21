Peterson Wealth Services Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after purchasing an additional 981,083 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

