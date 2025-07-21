Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.636-4.728 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4%
VZ stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
