Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,533,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

