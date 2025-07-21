Best Gold Stocks To Watch Today – July 21st

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Vale, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Kraft Heinz, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the exploration, mining or processing of gold. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure both to the market price of gold and to the operational performance of individual mining firms. Because their value reflects company-specific factors as well as gold’s spot price, gold stocks can be more volatile than the metal itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,269,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,798,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.41. 8,466,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,390,602. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. 41,157,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,403,499. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.37. 6,111,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,823,346. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. 6,171,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,808,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,228. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,438. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33.

