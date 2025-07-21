Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 21st

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. These firms typically lead their industries and enjoy solid reputations for financial strength and resilience. Because of their size and consistency, blue-chip stocks are often viewed as lower-risk, core holdings in an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 323,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.15. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.78. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 47,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,969. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBGRX

Featured Articles