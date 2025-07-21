Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Miller Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Miller Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. William Allan Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 154.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $462,208,000 after buying an additional 799,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:V opened at $348.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.02. The firm has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

