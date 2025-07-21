Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ORCL opened at $245.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

