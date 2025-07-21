Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $350.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.02. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.