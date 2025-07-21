Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 217,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VOO stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.55. 1,698,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $580.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.