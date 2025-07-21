Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
