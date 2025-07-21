Insider Buying: ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Buys 455,700 Shares of Stock

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Free Report) insider Alan Davies bought 455,700 shares of ioneer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$46,481.40 ($30,182.73).

Alan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Alan Davies purchased 300,000 shares of ioneer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of -28,908.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

