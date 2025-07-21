Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

