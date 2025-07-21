Promising Apparel Stocks To Follow Today – July 20th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and fashion items that retailers, wholesalers or manufacturers hold to satisfy customer demand. They include garments in various styles, sizes, colors and seasonal collections, stored in warehouses or on the sales floor. Effective management of apparel stocks ensures product availability, minimizes markdowns and optimizes turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $950.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $998.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.13. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

