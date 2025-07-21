Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $554.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

