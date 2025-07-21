Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $817,759,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 488,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,498. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

