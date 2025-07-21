Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) vs. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Financial Review

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00 Rocket Companies 2 9 1 0 1.92

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Rocket Companies has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.6% of Rocket Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Rocket Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 2.21 $108.17 million $2.92 25.20 Rocket Companies $5.10 billion 5.94 $29.37 million ($0.03) -504.87

Walker & Dunlop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Companies. Rocket Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Companies has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 8.68% 8.99% 3.56% Rocket Companies 0.06% 3.61% 1.27%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Rocket Companies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offers Core Digital Media, a online marketing platform in the mortgage and personal financial product sectors; Rocket Money, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a software services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; Rock Connections, a sales and support platform specializing in contact center services; and Rocket Innovation Studio that recruits and mentors top technology talent. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings Inc.

