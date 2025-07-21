YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,066,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 3,615,552 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.41.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Get YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.