Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,154,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 950,185 shares.The stock last traded at $12.66 and had previously closed at $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $950.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Replimune Group by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.