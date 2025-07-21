Comparing Cosan (CSAN) and Its Competitors

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cosan to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cosan has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan’s peers have a beta of -71.88, suggesting that their average share price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Cosan pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 54.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cosan is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -25.77% -24.39% -7.53% Cosan Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cosan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $8.15 billion -$1.75 billion 3.16 Cosan Competitors $3.59 billion $321.70 million 5.80

Cosan has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cosan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cosan Competitors 263 991 1657 56 2.51

Cosan presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 355.09%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cosan beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

