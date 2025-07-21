ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.90. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 2,369,388 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,511,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,517 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

