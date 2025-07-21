ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2025

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $9.90. ASP Isotopes shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 2,369,388 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,511,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,517 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.