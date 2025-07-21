Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $9.73. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fujifilm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Fujifilm Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.51 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujifilm Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

