Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.28, but opened at $234.63. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $230.76, with a volume of 727,170 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,937,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,844,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,858,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,492,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,151,000 after purchasing an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.