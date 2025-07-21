Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.20. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sekisui House
Sekisui House Stock Up 1.4%
Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion.
About Sekisui House
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sekisui House
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Kinder Morgan: At the Hotspot of the Natural Gas Revolution
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How Robinhood Stock Benefits From New Pro Gambling Tax Changes
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Bullish Biotech Stocks With Explosive Growth Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.