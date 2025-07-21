Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.20. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Sekisui House Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

