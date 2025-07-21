Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.63. Aisin Seiki shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,096 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aisin Seiki to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,239.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

