Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $15.44. Webull shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 6,572,922 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.63 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million for the quarter.

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

