Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 21st (ACI, ADSK, AGX, ALNY, AREN, AVPT, BBIO, BIIB, BITF, CIFR)

Research Analysts' new coverage for Monday, July 21st:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI). They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Argan (NYSE:AGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). Citizens Jmp issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). Truist Financial Corporation issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). Citizens Jmp issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA). Truist Financial Corporation issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL). They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

