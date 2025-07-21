Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 21st (ACI, ADSK, AGX, ALNY, AREN, AVPT, BBIO, BIIB, BITF, CIFR)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 21st:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI). They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loop Capital issued a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). Citizens Jmp issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). Truist Financial Corporation issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). Citizens Jmp issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). They issued a mkt outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA). Truist Financial Corporation issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QXO (NASDAQ:QXO). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL). They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

