Best Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – July 18th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business operations involve buying and selling goods or services over the internet. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of online retail, digital marketplaces, and related technologies such as payment processing and logistics. Performance of ecommerce stocks often reflects consumer spending trends, technological innovation, and shifts toward digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. 7,253,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,072,954. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $759.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 2,870,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,231. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,023.21. The stock had a trading volume of 215,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,555. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.75.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 4,527,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,982,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $151.39. 433,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,991. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

