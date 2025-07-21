Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $768.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $767.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.17. The stock has a market cap of $728.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.