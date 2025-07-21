Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5%

Comcast stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

