Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

