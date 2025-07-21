Windle Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,208 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.37. 2,769,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,722,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $288.28.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

